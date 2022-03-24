Security forces foil terrorists’ infiltration inside Pakistan from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have foiled the infiltration attempt of a group of terrorists from Afghanistan in North Waziristan district on midnight of March 23-24, ARY News quoted ISPR on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate inside Pakistan from Afghanistan in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district on midnight 23-24 March.

The infiltration attempt was foiled due to alertness and timely response of the security forces.

Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner. The terrorists have failed, fled away and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties, according to ISPR.

During intense exchange of fire, four soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers include Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam (age 34 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan), Sepoy Sajjid lnayat (age 25 years, resident of Sheikhupura), Sepoy Maqbool Hayat (age 32 years, resident of Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan) and Sepoy Sajjid Ali (age 22 years, resident of Skardu).

The ISPR spokesperson said that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier in the month, four terrorists had been killed and two soldiers were martyred in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district on Monday.

The security forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

