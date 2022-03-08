Security forces kill seven terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday have gunned down seven terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Turbat district, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted IBO in the Gorchup area of Turbat on the reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists including Commander Hasil Doda, Washdil and others got killed, the military’s media wing said and added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and a recent firing incident in Makran. The security forces vowed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Read more: Two terrorists killed, arms recovered in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Earlier, the forces killed six terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Hamzoni area of the North Waziristan district today.

During the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem were killed.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against security forces.

Comments