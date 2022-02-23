Two terrorists killed, arms recovered in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists have been killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kulachi tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Dera Ismail Khan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

According to ISPR, two terrorists were killed during the intense exchange of fire with the security forces. The killed terrorist was identified as Fazal Rehman alias Khairy and Mehran who were the residents of Luni village and Rori village.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition including submachine guns, hand grenades and a large number of multiple calibre rounds.

The ISPR spokesperson said in the statement that the terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

In another IBO, the security forces killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Hoshab district of Balochistan.

“On 23 February 2022, based on information of presence of terrorists’ camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

“Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 Terrorists including terrorist Comd Master Asif alias Mukesh, killed in exchange of fire,” read the ISPR handout.

These Terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas, the ISPR added.

The ISPR said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

