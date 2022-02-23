10 terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday killed 10 terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Hoshab district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to army’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation on the information of presence of terrorists’ hideout on Feb 23 in Hoshab district of Balochistan.

“On 23 February 2022, based on information of presence of terrorists’ camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan,” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

“Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 Terrorists including terrorist Comd Master Asif alias Mukesh, killed in exchange of fire,” read the ISPR handout.

These Terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas, the ISPR added.

The ISPR said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

