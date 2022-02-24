Seven terrorists killed in Balochistan, North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Thursday killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in North Waziristan and Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation on reported presence of terrorists in Hamzoni area of North Waziristan district today.

During the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem were killed.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists which include submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

“The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” it added.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the ISPR statement read.

Separately, in another intelligence-based operation on of presence of terrorists’ hideout in Sambaza area of Balochistan.

“Once the troops cordoned the area, terrorists hiding in a cave tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire wherein, a heavy exchange of fire occurred. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed,” it said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against security forces.

The ISPR said that operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace and stability of Pakistan.

