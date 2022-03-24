High profile TTP terrorist Abdul Wahab Killed in Kandahar

PESHAWAR: A high-profile outlawed TTP militant wanted by security forces for multi terrorist acts, Abdul Wahab Larak, has been murdered by unidentified men in Kandahar city of Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Abdul Wahab Larak was the head of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was planning attacks in Karachi.

On March 22, he was murdered by two unidentified men in Kandahar in the morning. He was wanted for multiple terrorist acts in Pakistan especially Sindh province and belong to Usman Saifullah Kurd group of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi.

He joined TTP in August 2020 and his name was also present in the most wanted list of CTD Sindh. He was behind the January 2015 suicide attack on an imam baragah in Shikarpur which claimed lives of 53 people and injured 57 others.

He was also involved in planning attacks on army aviation bases, PAF base Samungli, target killings of a minority sect, and multiple attacks in North Waziristan.

This is not the first time that a TTP leader wanted by Pakistani forces is being assassinated inside Afghanistan and a month back, outlawed TTP top leader and Malakand commander, Mufti Burjan, who was injured in an IED attack in Afghanistan’s Kunar, succumbed to his injuries.

TTP top commander and shadow governor for Malakand region, Mufti Burjan, was seriously injured while his driver got killed in an assassination attempt on January 19.

He was undergoing treatment for his injuries in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, sources told ARY News. According to sources, Mufti Burjan had remained a close aide of then TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah.

