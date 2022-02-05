TTP Malakand commander Mufti Burjan killed in Afghanistan: sources

Outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) top leader and Malakand commander, Mufti Burjan, who was injured in an IED attack in Afghanistan’s Kunar last month, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, ARY News reported quoting sources.

TTP top commander and shadow governor for Malakand region, Mufti Burjan, was seriously injured while his driver got killed in an assassination attempt on January 19.

He was undergoing treatment for his injuries in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, Mufti Burjan had remained a close aide of then TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah.

This is the second senior TTP leader killed in Afghanistan in the past two months.

On January 10, TTP spokesperson, Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani, had been killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani was killed in an undisclosed location of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khurasani had been appointed as banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson in 2014 after Shahidullah Shahid and renowned for his anti-Pakistan stance.

It was learnt that Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani had been operating a training camp for TTP terrorists in Miranshah to disturb the peace situation in Pakistan.

After the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azab by Pakistani armed forces, Khurasani fled to Afghanistan and later he was appointed as TTP spokesperson. The outlawed commander had reportedly been busy merging the factions of TTP.

Khurasani was involved in many terrorist attacks on innocent citizens and personnel of the security forces. It emerged that the TTP leader was planning for carrying out another series of attacks after hinting at initiating terror activities in Pakistan.

