TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani killed in axe attack

Pakistan’s most-wanted terrorist and outlawed TTP spokesperson, Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani, was killed in axe attack, it was revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) senior leader Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khorasani was attacked with an axe on his face, which led to his death.

Sources further revealed that the killing of Muhammad Khorasani has created a fuss among TTP ranks and more attacks are feared on other top TTP leaders.

TTP spokesperson, Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani, had been killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Monday.

Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani was killed in an undisclosed location of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khurasani had been appointed as banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson in 2014 after Shahidullah Shahid and renowned for his anti-Pakistan stance.

It was learnt that Balti alias Muhammad Khurasani had been operating a training camp for TTP terrorists in Miranshah to disturb the peace situation in Pakistan.

After the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azab by Pakistani armed forces, Khurasani fled to Afghanistan and later he was appointed as TTP spokesperson. The outlawed commander had reportedly been busy merging the factions of TTP.

Khurasani was involved in many terrorist attacks on innocent citizens and personnel of the security forces. It emerged that the TTP leader was planning for carrying out another series of attacks after hinting at initiating terror activities in Pakistan.

