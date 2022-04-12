Pakistan Army major, soldier martyred in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army major and a soldier were martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said the encounter took place in Angoor Adda area on the night between April 11 and 12. “Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed,” it added.

During the intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said Major Shujaat Hussain, 30, a resident of Toba Tek Singh and Sepoy Imran Khan, 27, a resident of Naseerabad, were martyred after “having fought gallantly”.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, it said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

An operation was launched to clear the area of terrorists. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said in its statement.

