Five policemen martyred in terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five policemen have martyred in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Terrorists carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city. Five cops were martyred in the rocket attack, whereas, the deputy superintendent police (DSP) Kulachi Fazal Subhan sustained serious wounds.

According to the police officials, terrorists fired a rocket on the police van and later resorted to heavy firing. The terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, added police.

Earlier in the month, three terrorists had been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in DI Khan.

The IBO had been conducted in the Kulachi area of DI Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists had been killed. Weapons and ammunition had also been recovered from the killed terrorists, the spokesperson added.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

