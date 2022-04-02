Three Terrorists Killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists have been killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR on Saturday.

The IBO was conducted in the Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the spokesperson added.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier in the month of March, four terrorists had been killed and two soldiers were martyred in the intense exchange of fire in Bloro area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district.

Read more: SIX BNA TERRORISTS KILLED IN SIBI CLEARANCE OPERATION: ISPR

The ISPR spokesperson had said in a statement that the terrorists resorted to firing on the security forces in Bloro, Bajaur district.

The security forces had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

Naib Subedar lshtiaq (resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (resident of Orakzai), after having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. Three innocent civilians had also embraced shahadat due to the terrorists’ firing.

Comments