29 terrorists killed in operations along Pak-Afghan border since April 21: ISPR

The security forces killed 29 terrorists in operations along the Pak-Afghan border area since April 21, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan army’s public relations wing, security forces have been conducting effective operations in the general area Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan and have neutralised 29 terrorists successfully.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, “Off late, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrated from Afghan soil, wherein, terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and target Security Forces as well as the innocent civilians.”

In the same series of operations, during an intelligence-based operation on May 14, Major Babar Khan also embraced, Shahadat, while fighting gallantly.

“Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined and remain committed to secure the borders and ensure the safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

It added that Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.