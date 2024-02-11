Security forces kills Daesh ring leader in Khyber District IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber District and reportedly killed a high-profile terrorist and ring leader associated with the banned organization Daesh, ARY News reported.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the security forces conducted the operation in the Khyber District on the reported presence of high-profile terrorist, Surat Gul alias Saif Ullah of Daesh, who was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

The law enforcers recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the possession of the killed terrorist commander.

The ISPR spokesperson revealed that the terrorist was actively involved in activities, including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

In a separate incident yesterday, a policeman was martyred as terrorists opened fire on the police vehicle in Darazanda Dera Ismail Khan.

As per details, Additional SHO Deen Muhammad Sherani embraced martyred when terrorists attacked a police mobile in Darazanda area of DI Khan.

The police officials further stated that during the exchange of fire three terrorists were also gunned down.