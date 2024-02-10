Policeman martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

DI KHAN: A policeman was martyred as terrorists opened fire on the police vehicle in Darazanda Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Additional SHO Deen Muhammad Sherani embraced martyred when terrorists attacked a police mobile in Darazanda area of DI Khan.

The police officials further stated that during the exchange of fire three terrorists were also gunned down.

Earlier on election day (February 8) at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to police officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.

Last week, 10 policemen were martyred and six others sustained injuries as terrorists attacked Chaudhvan police station Dera Ismail Khan.

As per details, the terrorists carried out the attack at midnight on Monday which continued for more than two hours and 10 cops were martyred as a result.

According to police officials, the six injured personnel have been shifted to Draban Kalan Hospital in DI Khan.