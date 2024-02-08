Five cops martyred, two others injured in DI Khan blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five cops martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to police officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.

Yesterday, a hand grenade blast occurred in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving three persons dead and two injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said that a grenade exploded in the hands of 17-year-old Farooq, the son of a police officer. The SSP said that Farooq came out of his residence in Haji Limu Goth of Gulshan-e-Iqbal with a hand grenade that exploded, resulting in his death.

Related: Elections 2024: CEC Raja directs to enhance security amid terror attacks