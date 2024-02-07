Elections 2024: CEC Raja directs to enhance security amid terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday ordered the police chiefs and chief secretaries of all provinces to put security on high alert following terror attacks in Balochistan ahead of general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

The election commissioner held telephonic conversations with Chief Secretaries and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of all provinces after back-to-back blasts that hit Balochistan’s Pishin and Qila Saifullah, killing at least 28 people.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the terror attacks in Balochistan, while directing the to take steps for immediate redressal of such incidents.

Sikandar Sultan Raja also ordered to complete deployment of security personnel as soon as possible. “Full security should be provided to voters and offices of DROs [district returning officers] and ROs [returning officers],” he added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier, Senate had also adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought delay in general elections in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the “deteriorating security situation”.

However, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticised by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.