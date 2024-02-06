Elections 2024: Sindh police prepares contingency plan

KARACHI: Sindh police have prepared a contingency plan for the February 8 general elections, with 143,156 police personnel and volunteers deployed for security across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 14,052 polling buildings and 19,008 polling stations categorised as the most sensitive, sensitive and normal, according to a report submitted to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

The report stated that there were a total of 6,801 most sensitive, 6,550 sensitive and 5,657 normal polling stations.

According to the report, 143,156 police personnel and volunteers would be deployed for the security of all polling stations, buildings and polling material across the province.

Out of a total of 143,156 policemen/volunteers, 95,400 would be deployed for security of polling stations, 10,648 personnel would be part of the “quick response force (QRA)” while 37,108 would be volunteers/private security guards who would perform security duty.

All is set for holding general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for February 8, 2024, with over 128 million male and female voters expected to exercise their voting rights.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats, of which 4,807 are males and 312 females. Two transgenders are also contesting the polls.

For the four provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan, a total of 12,695 candidates are contesting for the polls, out of which 12,123 are males and 570 are women.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country, out of which Punjab has the most, 73, 207,896. Sindh comes second with 26,994,769 registered voters while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa third with 21,928,119 voters. Balochistan has 5,371,947 registered voters while Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has 1,083,029 voters.