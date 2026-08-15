10 terrorists killed in security forces' operation in Khuzdar

RAWALPINID: At least ten terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

According to security sources, security forces carried out a successful intelligence-based operation against the “Fitna al-Hindustan” in the mountainous range of Shor Parod, Khuzdar. Security forces surrounded various hideouts of the terrorists, who were present in the area in three small groups.

Security sources stated that during the intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists were killed and several others were wounded.

Following the operation, security forces have intensified the search and clearance operation in the area, and a search for the fleeing terrorists has also begun.

Security forces have expressed their firm resolve to continue operations until terrorism is completely eradicated, stating that the pursuit will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated. Security sources added that measures will be taken to bring the terrorist elements to their logical end.