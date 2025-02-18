30 khwarij killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces of Pakistan killed 30 khwarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an operation in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which, 30 were killed.

“Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have appreciated the security forces for killing thirty Khwarij in Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

In their statements, they reiterated resolve to continue the fight against the menace of terrorism until its complete eradication from the country.

The president said that the entire nation is united against terrorism.

The prime minister vowed to continue to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity as security forces are getting closer to the goal every day of complete eliminating terrorism in the country.

Read More: 15 Khawarij gunned down in two KP operations: ISPR

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the sacrifices of the sons of nation will never go in vain.

Earlier on Saturday, 15 Khwarij were gunned down by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while four personnel also embraced martyrdom.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, the security forces engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, Nine khwarij including Kharji ring leaders HVT Farman aka Saqib, Kharji Amanullah aka Toori, Kharji Saeed aka Liaqat and Kharji Bilal were killed.

The killed Khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

In another operation conducted in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, Six khwarij were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf (age: 21 years, resident of District Lahore) embraced Shahadat along with his three soldiers. The three soldiers embraced martyrdom includes Naib Subedar Muhammad Bilal (age: 39 years, resident of District Dera Ismail khan), Sepoy Farhat Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Himat Khan (age: 29 years, resident of District Mohmand),” the ISPR added.