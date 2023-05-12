Saturday, May 13, 2023
Security forces repulse terrorist attack on Hoshab check post

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have repulsed a terrorist attack on a check post in Hoshab – Balochistan, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

Terrorists attacked a security check post in the general area of Hoshab – Balochistan. The security forces successfully repulsed the distant fire raid.

The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains of Balore, using aerial surveillance means, the ISPR said.

As a follow-up, during an encircling operation launched to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces party.

During the skirmish, five terrorists were killed and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The operation, however, continues to track a few fleeing terrorists into adjoining areas, it concluded.

Earlier in the day, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and three others got injured in a terrorist attack on an FC camp by the terrorist in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan.

The incident resulted in a clash between security forces and terrorists, leaving two security personnel martyred and three others injured.

In response, security forces launched a clearance operation, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The operation is still ongoing, with the terrorists being confined to a building and besieged by security personnel.

The ISPR confirmed the incident, stating that the core commander Quetta is overseeing the operation in Muslim Bagh.

