Security forces thwart attack on FC post in Zhob

ZHOB: Security forces thwarted an attack on a Frontier Corps’ (FC) Post in Zhob District of Balochistan, killing two terrorists including a suicide bomber, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high-value target terrorist Umar alias Umari, were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage,” the ISPR said

The military’s media wing added that terrorist killed Umar alias Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including recent attack on a convoy of Deputy Commissioner of Sherani.

During an intense exchange of fire while foiling the Zhob attack, Havildar Jamshed Khan, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorists present in the area, the ISPR said

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the statement read.

Earlier, six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area.

The military’s media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4 and 5, during which “six Khwarij” were also killed.

“Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was leading the operation against the khwarij when he and five soldiers were martyred as a result of intense exchange of fire,” said military’s media wing.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, aged 43, hailed from Faisalabad. He leaves behind his wife and three sons.

According to the ISPR, all the fallen soldiers had served the nation with valor. Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah had completed 13 years of service, while Akhtar Zaman had served for 10 years.