Security Forces Thwart Major Attack in Balochistan: 14 Terrorists Eliminated, Lance Havildar Embraces Shahadat

BALOCHISTAN: In a major Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO), security forces eliminated 14 foreign-sponsored terrorists belonging to the “Fitna-al-Hindustan” group in the Naal area of District Khuzdar, Balochistan. Several other terrorists were injured during the engagement, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, security forces received reports on June 8, 2026, regarding the presence of terrorists planning to attack a local police station and banks. Upon receiving this information, security forces launched a swift operation to thwart their nefarious designs.

During the operation, the terrorists’ movements were effectively intercepted and punitively engaged by the forces. In addition to the casualties, four vehicles used by the terrorists and several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed on the spot.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, a brave “son of the soil,” Lance Havildar Muhammad Abbass, fought gallantly before paying the ultimate sacrifice and embracing Shahadat (martyrdom).

A sanitization operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. The security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) of Pakistan remain committed to the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to wipe out the menace of foreign-supported terrorism from the country.