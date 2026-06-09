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Security Forces Thwart Major Attack in Balochistan: 14 Terrorists Eliminated, Lance Havildar Embraces Shahadat

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Security Forces Thwart Major Attack in Balochistan: 14 Terrorists Eliminated, Lance Havildar Embraces Shahadat
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