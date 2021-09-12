Security guard foils mugging bid in Karachi, two muggers held

KARACHI: Two muggers sustained injuries after a security guard opened fire on them, foiling their snatching bid at a petrol pump in the Site Area neighbourhood of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the security guard of a petrol pump foiled a snatching bid at Siemens Roundabout after he spotted two people trying to take away the cash from the fuel pump.

He opened fire on the suspects, injuring both of them.

One of the suspects was caught immediately after the incident while his other accomplice ran away from the spot.

The police, however, later arrested the second suspect in an injured condition and shifted him to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

This is not the first time that muggers have been caught red-handed in the city as previously, a cop foiled a mugging bid in Karachi after he opened fire on two suspected robbers, killing one of them and injuring another.

the incident occurred within the remits of the Taimuria area in the city when a cop was mugged at gunpoint.

“As soon as the robbers left after depriving him of the valuables, the cop chased them and found that they were looting another person,” the police narrated the entire episode, further adding that he opened fire on the suspects, killing one of them and injuring another.

The police said that the slain mugger was identified as Nizam while the injured one was recognized as Abdul Shakoor. “Weapons and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession,” they said adding that a passer-by named Arshad also sustained a bullet wound.