Security guard killed by armed robber in Karachi

KARACHI: A petrol pump security guard was shot dead by an armed robber over resisting a robbery bid in the Sher Shah Gulbai area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the incident emerged showing a lone robber arriving on a motorcycle at the petrol pump and attempting to snatch the guard’s weapon.

However, when the guard resisted, the robber opened fire, resulting in the death of the security guard – identified as Qamar-ud-Din – on the spot.

After killing the guard, the robber also tried to steal money from the cash register but was unsuccessful. During the escape, the robber dropped the magazine of his pistol, which he picked up and fled with the weapon.

According to the petrol pump management, the deceased security guard, Qamar-ud-Din, was from Rani Pur village.

In a statement, the cashier stated that the lone robber came on a motorcycle, and as he approached the cashier they all ran away. The security guard tried to fire at the robber, but the robber fired first and killed the guard on spot.