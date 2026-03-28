Office boy shot dead by security guard in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A young office worker was shot dead by a security guard at a money exchange in Islamabad’s I-8 sector, police said.

The victim, identified as Danish Sagheer, died on the spot after the guard opened fire.

According to police, the suspect, identified as security guard Muhammad Umar, was immediately arrested and the weapon used in the incident was recovered. Further investigation is underway.

WARNING: The details and the video in the story might be DISTURBING for some individuals- Viewer/Reader Discretion Advised

Eyewitness accounts and a video circulating on social media suggest that the guard loaded a pump-action rifle before firing at the victim. While the suspect initially claimed the shooting was accidental, the footage appears to indicate that the act may have been intentional.

Police officials said all aspects of the case are being investigated and legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident comes amid growing concern over the use of firearms by private security guards. Last month, a similar incident in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area resulted in the death of a man following a dispute with a guard.

Experts say the increasing number of such incidents highlights gaps in the training, regulation, and oversight of private security personnel.