Security high alert in Islamabad ahead of likely second round of US, Iran talks

ISLAMABAD: Security high alert has been declared in federal capital city ahead of likely second round of talks between the United States and Iran, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, security arrangements have been finalized at Islamabad’s red zone and at various sensitive areas of the capital city.

“Additional contingents have been summoned from Punjab to Islamabad and the personnel are coming from different districts of the province,” sources said.

The police contingents will reach Islamabad for deployment on special duty tonight, sources added.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that the next round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran will likely be held in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Leavitt indicated that while a second meeting has not yet been formally scheduled, efforts to arrange it are “productive and ongoing.”

She suggested the talks would “very likely be in the same place as they were last time,” pointing to Pakistan as the expected venue.

Leavitt emphasized that Pakistan has played a central role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process,” she said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.” She added that despite interest from other countries, the administration of Donald Trump prefers to streamline communication through Islamabad.

However, she noted that discussions with Iran have continued even after the United States abruptly left the first in-person meeting over the weekend, describing the ongoing contacts as constructive.

The developments come amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain dialogue and avoid further escalation, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary in one of the region’s most sensitive negotiations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a press briefing said that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit of Iran and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Saudi visit is also the part of Pakistan’s peace efforts.