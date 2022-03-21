Security high alert in Islamabad ahead of OIC session, political turmoil

ISLAMABAD: Security has been stepped up in Islamabad ahead of the OIC foreign ministers session and political tensions, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to officials, 2500 Rangers, 2,000 FC personnel and 8,000 policemen have been deployed in the federal capital city.

The FC headquarters have refused to accept a request of the Islamabad administration for more deployment of its personnel.

“We could not afford to provide 2,000 more personnel, the interior ministry should decline to accept the request,” officials said.

“The local government elections are also scheduled to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 30,” officials said.

All security personnel have been deployed at the Red Zone of Islamabad until April 02.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meeting will coincide with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.

Moreover, political tensions between the government and the opposition have boiled up after the no-confidence move from the opposition parties.

Both sides of the political divide have announced public rallies ahead of the no-trust motion proceedings in the parliament pushing the political temperature to its peak.

The capital administration with deployment of law enforcement personnel to address the explosive situation in the seat of the government.

Comments