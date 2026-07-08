ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday said that 42 people, including 11 soldiers, 27 police personnel and four civilians, were martyred in three separate attacks by Khwarij in Balochistan, while security forces killed 54 terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij (FAK) during subsequent operations.

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India is orchestrating the terror attacks in Balochistan.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces responded swiftly and effectively to the attacks, eliminating 54 terrorists in intelligence-based and follow-up operations.

He said that India is behind the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan, stating that forces opposed to Pakistan’s peace, stability and economic progress are supporting such activities.

The DG ISPR also said that a majority of the terrorists involved in the attacks were Afghan nationals, adding that security agencies possessed evidence regarding their involvement.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces, law enforcement agencies and intelligence institutions remained committed to eliminating terrorism and would continue operations against terrorist groups.

The military spokesperson said the sacrifices of the security forces and civilians would not go in vain, vowing that all those involved in acts of terrorism would be brought to justice.

Balochistan forms inquiry committee to probe Ziarat Mangi Dam attack