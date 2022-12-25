Security put on high alert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: After the recent suicide blast incident, Islamabad police put security on high alert in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Due to the critical security situation in the country, the Islamabad Capital Territory police tightened security at the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The police officials instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents with them including computerised national identity cards (CNICs) besides appealing to the residents to corporate with the on-duty cops during checking process in the Red Zone and other areas.

Earlier this week, a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector. The slain officer was identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain.

Addressing the media at the blast site, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard in the I-10/4 area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

