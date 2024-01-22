Security situation in Islamabad under control: ICCPO

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that security and law and order situation in the Federal Capital was firmly under control.

The ICCPO, in a video message, said that there was nothing to worry about the Capital’s security situation. Everything was under control and the people should not disrupt their daily routine lives.

Dr Akbar, in the message issued in the wake of closure of numerous educational institutions in Islamabad on the pretext of security concerns, said maintenance of security was a two-way process requiring the active cooperation of the masses.

Encouraging the residents of Capital to remain vigilant, he urged them to stay connected with the social media handles of Islamabad Police for timely updates. He cautioned against giving credence to rumours.