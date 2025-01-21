Seema Haider donates 51 liters of cow milk at Maha Kumbh

NEW DELHI: Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, married an Indian man, Sachin Meena, announced to donate 51 liters of cow milk at the important Hindu pilgrimage “Maha Kumbh”.

Seema Haider entered India illegally with her four children from Pakistan two years ago and now lives in Greater Noida city of Uttar Pradesh. She met with Sachin Meena on PUBG Mobile and later married in Nepal.

According to Indian media reports, Seema and her husband Sachin Meena have decided to send 51 liters of cow milk to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj formerly known as Allahabad.

Seema said that she wanted to visit the Maha Kumbh but could not do so due to her pregnancy.

Seema said to have adopted Hinduism after marrying Sachin Meena.

Sachin Meena said, “We both wanted to visit the Maha Kumbh and offer 51 litres of cow milk at the Sangam the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers….but I cannot go because Seema is pregnant and I have to take care of her.”

Haider said, “Since I can’t go to the Maha Kumbh, I will have the ‘darshan’ through social media.”

Ghulam Haider, ex-husband of Seema Haider, appealed to the Indian government for the repatriation of his four children, alleging they are being forced to convert to Hinduism.

Ghulam Haider posted a video on social media in which he said “It has been a year since my children Farhan Khan, Farwa Batool, Fariha Batool, and Farah Batool are being stuck in India”.

He said “Seema is now facing cases in Indian courts, but my children are my world and key to my heart, they are far away from their father and their roots, I have not seen them since 2023”.