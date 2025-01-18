Seema Haider’s ex-husband appeals to India for repatriation of children

KARACHI: Ghulam Haider, ex-husband of a Pakistani woman Seema Haider, appealed to the Indian government for the repatriation of his four children, alleging they are being forced to convert to Hinduism.



Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, married an Indian man, Sachin Meena, after illegally entering India along with her four children. Seema had met with Sachin Meena on PUBG Mobile and later married in Nepal.

Ghulam Haider posted a video on social media in which he said “It has been a year since my children Farhan Khan, Farwa Batool, Fariha Batool, and Farah Batool are being stuck in India”.

He said “Seema is now facing cases in Indian courts, but my children are my world and key to my heart, they are far away from their father and their roots, I have not seen them since 2023”.

Ghulam Haider said that his children are being forced to convert their religion.

Read More: Seema Haider: NCRC seeks repatriation of four children from India

He appealed to the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar for the repatriation of his children to Pakistan and to provide him justice.

Earlier, Pakistan’s National Commission for Rights of Children (NCRC) has sought repatriation of four children of Seema Haider.

In a letter penned to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, NCRC chairperson has appealed for repatriation of four children of Seema Haider stranded in India, who are now being forced to change religion.

The Pakistan government should raise the issue with the Indian government and ensure safe return of the children, the letter stated.