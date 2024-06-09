Seema Haider: NCRC seeks repatriation of four children from India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Commission for Rights of Children (NCRC) has sought repatriation of four children of Seema Haider, a woman who travelled to India via Nepal along with her children to marry her lover.

In a letter penned to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, NCRC chairperson has appealed for repatriation of four children of Seema Haider and her Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider, stranded in India.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, married to an Indian man by reaching there along with her four kids, who are now being forced to change religion.

The Pakistan government should raise the issue with the Indian government and ensure safe return of the children, the letter stated.

Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, illegally entered India along with her four children to meet her Indian friend, Sachin Mehta, whom she had met on PUBG Mobile and later married in Nepal.

The woman entered India in May via Nepal. She first entered Uttar Pradesh and reached Greater Noida by bus, where her husband resided.