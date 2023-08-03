Pakistan’s Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Indian movie: Reports

A Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who ‘illegally’ crossed borders with her four children to meet an Indian man, is all set to make her debut in films.

For the uninitiated, Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, illegally entered India along with her four children to meet her Indian friend, Sachin Mehta, whom she had met on PUBG Mobile and later married in Nepal.

The woman entered India in May via Nepal. She first entered Uttar Pradesh and reached Greater Noida by bus, where her husband resided.

The couple was arrested last month but they were released later, while the investigation into the case is underway.

As per the latest developments, reported by Indian media outlets, Seema is now auditioning with film directors Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh, to feature in an upcoming title based on the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Reportedly, a team of Jani Firefox Production House including producer Amit Jani met the woman at Greater Noida on Tuesday and auditioned her for the role of a RAW officer, in the film ‘A Tailor Murder Story’.

However, the Pakistani national, who converted to Hinduism following her marriage to Sachin as per Hindu rituals, said that she has not given her consent to feature in the film yet, and will only accept the offer after getting a clean chit from Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who suspected Seema was an ISI agent.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband Ghulam Haider, who went abroad for work in 2019, has appealed to the government of Pakistan to bring his children back.

