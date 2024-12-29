Seema Haider’s picture linked to Rs 99 crore fraud

Two brothers in Darbhanga, Bihar, are accused of a 99.21 crore in Indian rupees (INR). They used fake IDs with photos of Seema Haider and her husband, Sachin, to carry out the scam.

The fraudsters, Vipin Jha and Ashutosh Jha, were arrested in a joint operation by the police from Arunachal Pradesh and Darbhanga.

The strange part of this scam is that the accused brothers used the photos of Seema Haider and her husband, Sachin, on their company’s fake IDs.

The brothers worked as accountants for a company named Siddhivinayak Trade Merchant, owned by Rahul Jain, based in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Read More: Seema Haider: NCRC seeks repatriation of four children from India

The fraud was discovered when the police found that the brothers, along with the company owner, Sachin Jain, had embezzled INR99.21 crore while filing GST returns.

To make the scam more confusing, they used fake IDs with the pictures of Seema Haider and Sachin on their company’s trademark, which misled the authorities about the company’s activities.

The police from Arunachal Pradesh, with help from Darbhanga Police, tracked down the brothers in Vansara village in Bihar. They were arrested after a detailed investigation and technical surveillance.

Following their arrest, the brothers were presented in a Darbhanga civil court before being taken back to Arunachal Pradesh.

An FIR has been filed against them for embezzling a huge amount from the state government. While the two brothers have been arrested, two other people involved in the fraud are still on the run. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to find the remaining suspects.

Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman who gained media attention after crossing the border into India with her Indian partner, Sachin. The story of Seema Haider and Sachin became widely discussed due to the unconventional circumstances of their relationship, sparking debates on national security, cross-border relations, and personal freedoms in both countries.