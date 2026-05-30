Sehar Khan is celebrating her birthday with love pouring in from friends, family, and fans!

On the joyous occasion, her close friend Usama Khan shared a sweet tribute for her that quickly won hearts online.

Usama posted a fun video of Sehar Khan on Instagram alongside a warm birthday message that highlighted their playful friendship. In his note, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to the one who never misses a chance to roast me! Stubborn, loud, but easily one of the purest souls I know. May this year finally bring you some wisdom. Have a blast, Sehar!”

The post instantly caught attention, with Sehar Khan responding in the comments with equal affection. “Stopppp I’m gonna cry, love you so muchhhhhh,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usama Khan Official (@usama.khan11)

The exchange quickly turned into a mini celebration in the comments section, as fellow celebrities also joined in. Nadia Afghan commented, “I love you both,” while Saheefa Jabbar Khattak added, “Isn’t she the purest…”

Fans of the duo also flooded the post with birthday wishes and loving messages, praising their bond and chemistry as close friends.

Sehar Khan also gave fans a glimpse into her birthday celebrations through her Instagram stories, sharing moments from a fun-filled day spent with friends as she rang in her special day.