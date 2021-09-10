Punjab population to receive Sehat card from Dec end, PM Imran Khan told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday briefed that 40 million Sehat Insaf cards would be distributed among the Punjab population in 36 districts from December 31, ARY NEWS reported.

During the briefing on Sehat Insaf Card, it was informed that the distribution process would begin by the year-end and would be completed by March 2022.

“All resources will be ensured for creating awareness among the public regarding its utilization,” it was briefed as the prime minister said that provision of universal health coverage was among the key vision of the incumbent government.

Imran Khan said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide basic health facilities to the weaker segments of society. “The Sehat card will also promote the health sector especially the private hospitals,” he said adding that uniform facilities would be provided under the Sehat card.

The prime minister said that those reaching out to hospitals to avail the card facility, especially uneducated people, should be facilitated properly.

“Feedback from those availing the facility should be made an important part of the system in order to bring improvement,” the prime minister said and directed to form a special cell for proper implementation on the project.

It has been previously reported that Citizen Portal will be dealing with the Sehat Insaf Card’s complaints after directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Performance Delivery Unit.

A special category has been made at the citizen portal for registering complaints regarding Sehat Insaf Card after directives from the premier.