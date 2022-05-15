Sehwan: Four people killed in collision between two coaches

SEHWAN: At least four people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a collision between two passenger coaches in Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

As per details, two coaches collided near Amri, Sehwan Sharif, resulting in the death of four people and severe wounds to more than three dozens.

The ill-fated coaches were going to Larkana from Karachi and vice versa. The bodies and the injured have been moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

In a separate road crash, at least 15 people among women were killed and six others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Jamshoro district.

The ill-fated van was travelling from Dadu to Sialkot while the truck was coming from Sehwan.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead to Civil Hospital Hyderabad. The condition of some injured is said to be critical, according to hospital sources.

