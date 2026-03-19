Sekiro: No Defeat trailer shatters expectations, cementing its status as an anime of the year contender

The wait for a truly authentic, blood-soaked shinobi epic anime is over. At the 2026 SXSW festival, Studio Qzil.la and Kadokawa officially put the industry on notice with the second trailer for Sekiro: No Defeat.

Based on the 2019 Game of the Year, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, this adaptation is already being hailed as a masterpiece that could dominate the 2026 anime season, even alongside giants like Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach.

Set in the brutal Sengoku period of the late 1500s, the story follows the silent shinobi, Wolf, who is sworn to protect Kuro, the Divine Heir. After a devastating defeat at the hands of the warlord Genichiro—resulting in the loss of his arm and the kidnapping of his lord—Wolf embarks on a relentless quest for redemption.

The series captures heavy Dororo vibes, featuring a battle-scarred protagonist navigating a war-torn Japan crawling with supernatural threats and human cruelty.

What sets Sekiro: No Defeat apart is its commitment to traditional artistry. Director Kenichi Kutsuna has confirmed that the production utilized zero AI, opting instead for breathtaking, hand-drawn 2D animation.

This “painterly” style is evident in the fluid sword action and the cinematic framing of Wolf’s weaponized prosthetic. To ensure total immersion, the original Japanese game cast is reprising their roles, including Daisuke Namikawa as Wolf and Kenjiro Tsuda as Genichiro.

While the production team is working closely with FromSoftware to adapt the game’s complex lore, they are moving beyond a simple 1:1 translation. By fleshing out the branching narratives of the source material, the studio is keeping even veteran players in suspense regarding which ending the anime will ultimately choose.

Streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2026, Sekiro: No Defeat isn’t just a video game adaptation; it is a visual triumph that brings the soul of the shinobi back to the screen.