Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Becky G are set to join forces on a new Latin-pop collaboration, giving fans an early taste of their upcoming single, “Te Olvido (La La),” ahead of its release on Friday, July 31.

Gomez shared a teaser for the track on Instagram on July 28, posting a playful video that showcased both the song’s catchy chorus and a glamorous style transformation.

The singer began the clip in a casual white tank top with her hair pulled back before switching to a sleek bob hairstyle and a shimmering gold dress as the upbeat track played in the background.

Producer Benny Blanco also built anticipation by posting his own preview of the song on social media.

“POV: ur new song with wifey and becky drops in a few days but ur the only one in the world who has the mp3,” Blanco captioned his video, which featured Gomez and Becky G singing the infectious “Oh la la la la” refrain.

Becky G joined the fun in the comments, joking, “Can’t believe I’m on this song and you haven’t sent me the mp3.”

The collaboration will appear on Blanco’s upcoming album Hermoso, due for release on August 14. The record marks the producer’s fourth studio album and his first project inspired by Spanish-language music.