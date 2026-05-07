Selena Gomez enjoyed a glamorous date night with husband Benny Blanco as the couple attended the premiere of Martin Short’s upcoming Netflix documentary in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

The event took place at Egyptian Theatre ahead of the release of the documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, which is scheduled to premiere on May 12.

Gomez, 33, turned heads in a black beaded dress paired with black heels and silver jewelry. She styled her hair in a sleek updo while opting for classic glam makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a bold red lip.

Blanco, 38, coordinated in an all-black look featuring a suit, partially unbuttoned shirt and layered gold necklaces as he accompanied Gomez on the red carpet.

During the event, Gomez reunited with Short, her co-star from the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin. The pair shared a warm embrace while greeting one another at the premiere.

Following the screening, Gomez took to Instagram to praise Short and celebrate his legacy in comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“This man who doesn’t have social media is truly outstandingly witty, smart and has given the most wonderful attributes to our world of comedy. Some may not know much that follow me. But Martin Short is nothing short of a legend. His outlook on life is simply joyful. I cried, laughed and empathized his entire story. Check it out on @netflix now please. Worth every minute. thank you Marty for your inspiring and tremendous heart that makes me forever happy,” she wrote.