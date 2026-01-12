Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco exude Newlywed bliss at 2026 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco brought undeniable newlywed energy to the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday, January 11, the newlywed couple stepped out in coordinated Old Hollywood inspired looks to attend the starry event at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds – who tied the knot in September 2025 – appeared relaxed and affectionate as they posed for photographers, marking one of their most high-profile appearances since getting married.

For the glamorous night, Gomez stunned in a custom black velvet Chanel gown featuring a structured bustier and delicate white floral embellishments crafted from feathers, silk chiffon and silk organza.

The dress reportedly took more than 300 hours to complete and included nearly 200 embroidered elements.

The Who Says singer completed the look with Chanel shoes, Chanel High Jewelry, soft waves and a deep burgundy lip that added a dramatic finish.

Meanwhile, Blanco complemented his wife in simple in a black suit with a dazzling silver necklace and coordinating embellished loafers.

Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

She has been nominated at the Golden Globes three previous times for her performance in the Hulu hit series and once for her role in the 2024 film Emilia Pérez.