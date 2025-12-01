Selena Gomez's latest photos with Benny Blanco go viral

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco can’t keep hands off each other at Lakers Game!

The newly married couple put on a PDA-filled display as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, November 30, exactly two month after their dreamy wedding.

The 33-year-old singer was seen sitting court-side with her 37-year-old husband in Downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

During the sporty outing, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a tender kiss, leaving onlookers swooning over them.

The Disney star opted for an all-black casual outfit foe their match date while the music producer sported an earthy triple-denim look.

Selena Gomez’s look featured a fitted tank top, matching pants, tall leather boots, and a black cashmere overcoat, which she later removed to reveal her relaxed look.Her shoulder-length raven hair was styled with thick clips and a playful swoop at the ends.

The Who Says actor completed her look with modest gold hoop earrings, a necklace, and her enormous diamond engagement ring.

On the other hand, Benny Blanco looked stylish in a denim jacket covered with colorful illustrated patches, which he wore over a classic denim Western shirt, blown-out acid wash jeans and dark suede cowboy boots.

The lovebirds were joined by a slew of other stars, including Pedro Pascal, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Finneas O’Connell, and acting legend Andy Garcia.