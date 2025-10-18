Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco kick off married life with sweet mini-moon road trip

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have hit the road after their California wedding!

An insider has recently told People Magazine that the Who Says singer and the music producer have kicked off their married life with a sweet little honeymoon road trip.

“They loved their little honeymoon,” the source told the outlet.

They continued “They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas.”

“It was perfect,” the insider close to the couple further told the outlet.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged the vows in a tented ceremony in California on Saturday, September 27. For the occasion, the 33-year-old actress and her husband stunned in various oufits from Ralph Lauren.

The lovebirds were joined by a slew of A-listers at the event, including Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Cara Delevingne as well as her Emilia Pérez costars Édgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña.

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Finneas, and many others were also in attendance.