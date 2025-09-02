Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy lakeside getaway ahead of wedding

After celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties last weekend, Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, took a trip to the lakeside, ahead of their anticipated nuptials.

Celebrity couple Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 37, who are expected to tie the knot in an intimate Montecito ceremony this month, have been spending their final singlehood days with each other and their loved ones, soaking up the nature goodness.

The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actor gave her 417 million Instagram followers a peek into their lakeside getaway with her recent dump, which sees the couple getting cosy, as they wrapped up their summer around water.

“Lake life,” she wrote in the caption of the 16-slide carousel post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Notably, this pre-wedding getaway happened almost a week after the Disney alum and her music producer beau kicked off the festivities, with a bachelorette and bachelor party, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Las Vegas, respectively.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who have known each other for almost a decade while working in the same industry, started dating in 2023. They went Instagram official last year before announcing their engagement in December.