Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding: When and where the celebrity couple will tie the knot?

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez is reportedly all set to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, in a ceremony scheduled for later this month.

Lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who have strictly kept all the details regarding their highly anticipated nuptials under the wrap, will tie the knot at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, confirmed a foreign publication.

According to the details, the ceremony will be attended by close family and friends, in addition to the Hollywood stars, and all the guests will stay close to their wedding venue, at the El Encanto hotel, which has been all booked up for the last weekend of this month. “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time,” an insider revealed. “Everyone is so excited despite the mystery. They know it will be an amazing time.”

Notably, Selena Gomez, 33, and her music producer beau, Benny Blanco, 37, who have known each other for more than a decade, started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement last December.