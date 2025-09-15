Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make red carpet debut ahead of wedding

Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, finally debuted their relationship on a red carpet, ahead of a speculated wedding this month.

Engaged since last December, lovebirds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco did not have a joint red carpet outing in their two-year romance; however, only until now, as the two turned the glitzy Emmys 2025 ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, into their very own date night before their wedding.

For their red carpet debut as a couple, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star looked absolutely stunning in a red, custom Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a halter neck design with an exaggerated train, which she paired with stud earrings and diamond rings, including her engagement sparkler.

On the other hand, her beau looked sharp in an all-black tuxedo and matching shirt as he joined his lady on the red carpet.

It is worth mentioning here that Gomez and Blanco, who have been dating since 2023 and got engaged last December, are rumoured to tie the knot in Montecito, towards the end of this month.

The couple celebrated their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties last month.

