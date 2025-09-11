Benny wouldn't have 'liked' me five years ago: Selena Gomez

Ahead of their speculated nuptials in Montecito this month, Hollywood A-lister Selena Gomez believes that her relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco is all about the timing, as he would have never liked her as a person she was five years back.

While the couple have known each other for over a decade, Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 37, started dating in 2023, and according to the Rare Beauty founder, it’s the perfect timing for them to be together as their relationship would have never worked out at any other point in life.

“It’s weird to think that only five years ago, I wouldn’t have been in the right place. I don’t think I would have been remotely mature enough,” the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star confessed.

“But I’ve learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him,” added Gomez, who was introduced to her now-fiancé, Blanco, by her mother, Mandy Teefey, in 2013. “He’ll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn’t have liked me back then.'”

“I appreciate his heart, his kindness, his quirks…He’s one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal,” the Disney alum gushed about her husband-to-be.

Notably, Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement last December.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip