Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate look at their first Christmas as 'married couple'
- Dec 05, 2025
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are kicking off the holiday season as a married couple!
The newlywed couple is celebrating their first Christmas together since tying the knot, and the Who Says singer gave fans a sweet glimpse into the festive milestone.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, December 5, Gomez shared a series of cozy photos and videos.
She kicked off her carousel with a video where the two could be seen decorating their Christmas tree in a softly lit living room.
The Only Murders in the Building star wore a light-colored sweater as she neatly tied her hair back while the music producer sported a casual, loose outfit in dark brown color.
In one of the videos, Selena Gomez could be seen rolling a shiny ornament gently between her fingers.
“Our first Christmas as a married couple,” the 33-year-old singer and actress wrote, marking the moment with holiday emojis and a wedding chapel icon.
Following Selena Gomez’s post, her fans can’t hold but gush over them as one wrote, “SO magical, so so so happy for you.”
While another added, “Memories to remember for a lifetime.”
“So freakin adorable,” a third added.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship publicly in December 2023 and got married in an ultra private ceremony in September in Montecito, California.