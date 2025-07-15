Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco to tie the knot in September: report

American singer-actor Selena Gomez is reportedly planning to tie the knot with music producer Benny Blanco this September.

The Daily Mail exclusively reported on Tuesday that the couple has planned a star-studded two-day event in Montecito.

“Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

While the complete list of guests has not been revealed, the publication reported that Selena Gomez’s close friends and family members have been invited to the wedding ceremony.

According to the report, the singer-actor’s longtime friend Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are among those invited.

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend,” as per the insider.

“Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with,” the insider said.

According to another source, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco finalised the September date for the wedding as they have their projects lined up in the fall and winter.

“Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever. At the end of the year, it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend,” as per the source.

It is to be noted here that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who have collaborated on the songs ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019 and ‘Single Soon’ in 2023, announced their engagement in December 2024.